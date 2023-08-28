Suspect in stabbing of police officer at protest arrested

A person suspected of stabbing a police officer during a protest against a decision by the prosecution not to charge the woman who ran over and killed four-year-old Rafael Adana last week was arrested on Monday, according to Israel Police.

The suspect was arrested along with an additional suspect in the Tel Aviv area. The main suspect is a 23-year-old resident of Holon. Police say he is suspected of attempted murder.

"The stabbing of the policeman and his injury is a very serious incident. This capture proves that we have an excellent police force that works professionally and strives for contact. Harming the police is crossing a red line and we will work to exhaust the full severity of the law with the perpetrators," said Tel Aviv district commander Peretz Omer.