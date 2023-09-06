Israeli forces under fire in another raid on Jenin refugee camp

Israeli forces arrested a terror suspect while operating inside the Jenin refugee camp, in the West Bank, the IDF initially reported Wednesday morning.

This marks the second time in two weeks security forces have entered the refugee camp in the West Bank terror hotbed, after a two-month break following the conclusion of Israel's operation in the city in July.

Clashes between forces and armed Palestinians are ongoing, as per Palestinian reports. Israeli forces arrested a terror suspect and were withdrawing from the camp by 9:50 a.m. local time, Israeli media reported.

Happening Now: The Israeli occupation army is raiding Jenin city and refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/q8yOmpJAOG — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 6, 2023

The arrest was carried out at the suspect's home and without resistance, reports noted.

On Monday, three Palestinians affiliated with Hamas were arrested including Abdallah Hassan Muhammad Zubah, who had been behind many of the attempts in recent months to fire rockets on Israelis from the West Bank to open up a new front and threat from the West Bank.

This is a developing story.