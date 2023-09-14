Soldier tried for 'inappropriate' conduct after reporting rape

A female soldier was tried by her commander for interacting inappropriately with men after she filed a complaint alleging that she had been raped by a reservist, KAN news reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the soldier went to her commander immediately after waking and filed a complaint. The commanders gathered all the female soldiers in the unit to question them. Amid the situation, the soldier fainted and was brought to the hospital.

After returning from the hospital, the soldier was called into a meeting by her commander who informed her that she was being tried for inappropriately interacting with men and that if the circumstances were different she would have been put in jail.

The soldier was eventually discharged from the IDF due to mental health issues. The investigation into the rape complaint is ongoing.