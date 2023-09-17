Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia repels Ukraine drone attack on Moscow's Istra district

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 02:17

Russia's air defense systems shot down early on Sunday a Ukraine-launched drone over the Istra district in the Moscow region, the mayor of Moscow said.

"According to preliminary information, there was no damage or casualties at the site where the debris fell," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia's air defense systems also destroyed two Ukraine-launched drones off the western coast of Crimea in the early hours of Sunday, the Russian defense ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry did not say whether there was any damage or casualties. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in a broadly condemned move in 2014.

