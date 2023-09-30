US increases helicopter raids in Syria to net ISIS terrorists

US forces carried out a helicopter raid in northern Syria on September 28, capturing an “ISIS facilitator” named Ibrahim al-haji Shaykh, US Central Command said on Saturday. This is the latest helicopter raid by US forces in Syria and appears to be part of an increase of these types of operations.

The US backs the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria against ISIS. However, recent months have seen tensions in Syria between the SDF and some tribes in towns near the Euphrates river. Helicopter raids in northern Syria may be deemed a way to carry out precision raids on high value targets away from the area of tensions.

US Central Command said it carried out a second raid on September 23. In that statement, the US said “forces successfully conducted a helicopter raid in northern Syria, Sept. 23, 2023. Abu Halil al-Fad’ani, an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, was captured during the raid. Al-Fad’ani was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region.”

“USCENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS,” said Lt. Col. Troy Garlock, CENTCOM spokesperson. In the previous raid the US stated that “the capture of ISIS officials like al-Fad’ani increases our ability to locate, target, and remove terrorist from the battlefield.” No civilians were killed in either operation.

In August US Central Command head General Michael ‘Erik’ Kurilla visited Syria. He also visited the Al-Hol displaced persons camp. There are many thousands of ISIS detainees and their families in eastern Syria. The US and the international coalition against ISIS relies on the SDF to keep the ISIS members detained. A group of U.S. Soldiers observe Turkish military forces on the other side of the demarcation line outside Manbij, Syria, August 11, 2018. (credit: PICRYL)

Continuing the fight against ISIS

ISIS has cells in Syria and Iraq. ISIS members have also fled to other areas of Syria. Some of them were found hiding in Afrin and Idlib, areas controlled by Turkey and Turkish-backed Syrian rebel groups. ISIS exploits the power vacuum and divisions in Syria in order to continue to threaten locals and the international community.

On July 7, the US carried out a strike in Syria that took ou Usamah al-Muhajir, an ISIS leader in eastern Syria. “We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIS throughout the region,” said Gen. Michael ‘Erik’ Kurilla, commander of US Central Command said at the time. “ISIS remains a threat, not only to the region but well beyond.”

The US has not acknowledged a shift in strategy, using helicopter raids. However the US has moved other assets to the region over the last months, including F-22s designed to deter Russia and forces that are designed to deter Iran in the Gulf. Russia has warplanes active in Syria in support of the Syrian regime.

Iran also backs the Syrian regime. The US has a small number of forces in Syria. US forces also have facilities in northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region. The US operates from Erbil airport and other areas.

Since 2019, the US has drawn down forces in Iraq and also in Syria. However, despite the small footprint, US forces are a force multiplier because of the use of aerial assets, technology and special forces. The US also has a garrison at Tanf in Syria near the Iraq and Jordan borders.

US forces in Iraq are there at the invitation of the Iraqi government since 2014. In Syria the US has backed the SDF. Turkey, Iran, Russia and the Syrian regime oppose the US presence in Syria.