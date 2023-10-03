Czech Republic and Poland to introduce checks on border with Slovakia

Poland will introduce temporary checks on its border with Slovakia from midnight, Polish interior minister said on Tuesday.

"Today from midnight we are restoring temporary border checks on the Slovak border. We will be checking entries to Poland," Mariusz Kaminski said, adding the measure will be introduced for 10 days.

The Czech Republic will also introduce temporary border controls with Slovakia from Wednesday to stem illegal migration flows and smuggler activity, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said.

Random checks will take place along the length of the border until Oct. 13, with the possibility of an extension, he said on social media platform X. The step was in coordination with Poland, he added.