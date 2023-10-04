Jerusalem Post
Kiryat Yam man stabbed to death

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A man suffering from severe stab injuries was pronounced dead at Rambam Hospital, a hospital spokesperson announced in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

"Following the police report about a stabbing incident in Kiryat Yam approximately an hour ago, where the victim was transported to Rambam Hospital's intensive care unit, we regret to inform that despite several resuscitation attempts, the victim's life could not be saved. The identity of the victim is currently unknown," a Rambam Hospital Spokesperson said.

Previously, the Magen David Adom (MDA) noted that the report of the stabbing victim had been received late on Tuesday night. 

"At 23:15, a report was received at MDA's 101 emergency hotline in the Carmel Region regarding a man who was injured in a violent incident in Kiryat Yam," an MDA spokesperson stated. "Paramedics and EMTs provided medical treatment and transferred a man, approximately 50 years old, in critical condition with penetrating injuries, to Rambam Hospital."

