IDF demolishes home of Hamas terrorist, hits terror cell in West Bank

The IDF demolished Monday the home of one of the Hamas terrorists who conducted the shooting attack in Eli in which four Israelis were killed in June, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

مراسل صفا: جانب اخر من لحظة تفجير منزل الشهيد مهند شحادة في قرية عوريف جنوب نابلس، والذي يتهمه الاحتلال بتنفيذ عملية "عيلي" والتي أسفرت عن مقتل 4 مستوطنين قبل عدة أشهر. pic.twitter.com/sNn7321Rhh — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) November 14, 2023

Israeli forces entered the town of Urif, south of Nablus, and demolished the home of Muhannad Shehadeh, one of the two Hamas terrorists who conducted the shooting attack in June. The home of the second terrorist was demolished by the IDF in October.

כוחות הביטחון הרסו בכפר עוריף שבשומרון את דירתו של מחבל נוסף מארגון הטרור חמאס שביצע את פיגוע הירי בתחנת הדלק ליד עלי; בפעילות של חטיבת כפיר במחנה הפליטים טול כרם חוסלה מהאוויר חולית מחבלים חמושה שירתה והשליכה מטענים לעבר כוחותינו pic.twitter.com/eJJtlSkxQa — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 14, 2023

Drone strike targets terrorist cell in Tulkarm

Additionally early Tuesday morning, three Palestinians were killed in an IDF drone strike in Tulkarm and an additional three Palestinians were killed in armed clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city, according to Palestinian reports. Another 12 Palestinians were injured in armed clashes with Israeli forces in Tulkarm. Israeli army vehicles seen during a military raid in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, in the West Bank on October 19, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The IDF said it conducted the drone strike against a terrorist cell which was firing and throwing explosives at Israeli forces. The IDF also worked to remove explosive devices which were buried in the roads in the city and to arrest a number of suspects in the city.

במהלך הלילה כוחות צה״ל, שב״כ ומג״ב עצרו 20 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון, שלושה מתוכם מארגון הטרור חמאס pic.twitter.com/U07TP8f5uh — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 14, 2023

As of Tuesday morning, the raid in Tulkarm was ongoing.

In Kalandia, the IDF arrested a Palestinian suspected of shooting at the Kalandia crossing. In Tura, the IDF confiscated a stun grenade, an ax, and military equipment.

Since October 7, Israeli forces have arrested about 1,700 suspects throughout the West Bank, including about 950 suspects affiliated with Hamas.