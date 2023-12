Blasts were heard in the vicinity of Damascus amid reports of an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria on Thursday night, Syrian media reported.

Syrian air defenses were activated following Israeli "aggression," the Syrian News Agency added.

Sayyed Reza Mousavi, a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in the vicinity of the Syrian capital on Monday.

This is a developing story.