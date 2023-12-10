Alleged Israeli airstrikes target Iranian stronghold near Damascus

Alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites near Set Zaynab, a stronghold of Iranian militias, near Damascus on Sunday night, according to Syrian reports.

A site used by Iranian militias between Set Zaynab and Al-Bahdaliyah, south of Damascus, was hit in the strikes, according to the reports.

من أمام المزرعة المستهدفة على أطراف السيدة زينب جنوبي دمشق، عناصر من ميليشيات مدعومة من طهران، بعضهم يتحدث اللهجة اللبنانية يطلبون من المدنيين المغادرة من محيط الموقع المستهدف، مع تحذيرات بجولة قصف أخرى ستطال المنطقة.#صوت_العاصمة #سوريا #دمشق_وريفها #إسرائيل #السيدة_زينب pic.twitter.com/1MkSlG2XjT — صوت العاصمة (@damascusv011) December 10, 2023

Video reportedly from the scene showed a structure on fire and individuals telling civilians who had gathered to leave the area. Ambulances rushed to the area shortly after the strikes, according to Syrian reports. Nour Abo Hassan, a journalist in southern Syria, reported that about eight Iran-backed militants were killed in the strikes.

طريق البحدلية السيدة زينب جنوب دمشق الاستهداف #الإسرائيلي تم عندما كان يتجهز 100 عنصر للميليشيا إيران للنقاط في الجنوب السوري في محافظة القنيطرة وريف درعا الغربي #سوريا #إسرائيل #خاص pic.twitter.com/rOooIGrd1d — Nour Golan (@nourabohsn) December 10, 2023

Shi'ite Muslims mostly from Iraq flock to the shrine of Sayyida Zeinab in Syria, March 25, 2003. (credit: REUTERS/JAMAL SAIDI)

SANA, the Syrian state news site, reported that the airstrikes were carried out from over the Golan Heights, causing only material damage.

The strikes were reportedly conducted in two waves. Simultaneously, Israeli artillery targeted sites near the town of Hader in the Quneitra region along the Syrian-Israeli border, according to the Syrian Capital Voice news site. Advertisement

Israeli strikes intensify in Syria

The strikes came just a few days after three Hezbollah members and one Iran-backed Syrian militant were eliminated in an alleged Israeli drone strike in Quneitra, including son of the head of Hezbollah's terrorist operations near the Syrian-Israeli border.

The Hezbollah members killed in that strike were identified as Ali Idris Salman, Hussein Issam Taha, and Hassan Ali Daqduq. Muhammad Anas al-Tamer, one of the commanders and founders of the Arab Nationalist Guard, a pan-Arab militia aligned with the Assad regime. Tamer was affiliated with the "Golan File," Hezbollah's efforts to build up terrorist infrastructure along the Syrian-Israeli border.

Daqduq was the son of Ali Mussa Daqduq, also known as Abu Hussein Sajid, the commander in charge of the Golan File.

About a week ago, two members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes that targeted sites in Set Zaynab, according to the IRGC.

The two were identified as Mohammad Ali Ataee Shoorche and Panah Taqizadeh, with the IRGC saying they were carrying out an "advisory mission" in Syria.

Set Zaynab is a stronghold for Iranian and Iran-backed militias in the Damascus area. Iranian militias have numerous facilities in the area, including facilities used to store weapons headed to Hezbollah in Lebanon.