Two Iranian officers killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria

Two members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes which targeted sites near Damascus early Saturday morning, the IRGC announced on Saturday.

The two were identified as Mohammad Ali Ataee Shoorche and Panah Taqizadeh, with the IRGC saying they were carrying out an "advisory mission" in Syria.

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the airstrikes were carried out from over the Golan Heights, claiming that only material damage was caused.

According to the Syrian Capital Voice news site, the alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in Set Zaynab, Aqraba, and Hudzajra affiliated with Iranian and Iran-backed forces. According to the report, a heavy presence of ambulances was noted in the area.

The Capital Voice reported that one of the sites targeted was used by Iranian militias to store arms shipments from Iran which were on their way to militias in Syria and to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Another site targeted contained an advanced air defense system. A third site targeted was near an airbase in the Damascus area where Iranian military officials and weapons warehouses are located. Two IRGC militants killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in the Damascus area. December 2, 2023 (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)

Latest airstrike to target Syria since war with Hamas began

A series of alleged Israeli airstrikes have been reported in Syria since Hamas's attack on southern Israel on October 7, including several airstrikes in the Set Zaynab area, where Iranian militias have a large presence.

Last week, alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted the Damascus International Airport, temporarily putting it out of service.

In mid-November, alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted the Damascus area, including Set Zaynab.