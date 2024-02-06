Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes southern Lebanon after two IDF soldiers wounded by rockets

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 6, 2024 12:41

Israeli airforce jets targeted a military building used by Hezbollah in the region of Marwahin in southern Lebanon, the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit reported on Tuesday.

In addition, on Monday night, jets attacked Hezbollah operational infrastructure in the Meiss Ej Jabal area in southern Lebanon. 

IDF artillery also fired toward areas in southern Lebanon to remove various threats.

The military further noted that artillery forces also fired at the sources of lanches from which rockets were launched into Israeli territory on Tuesday. 

As a result of these launches, two IDF soldiers were lightly wounded and were evacuated for medical care. 

Earlier on Tuesday, an IDF unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked a target in the village of Marwahin, N12 reported, citing Lebanese sources.  



