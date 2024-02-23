Ukraine probing over 122,000 suspected war crimes, says prosecutor

Ukraine has launched investigations into more than 122,000 suspected cases of war crimes since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion nearly two years ago, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Friday.

"We have identified already 511 perpetrators. And we have already 80 convictions in Ukrainian courts," mostly in absentia, Kostin told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on international criminal law in Berlin.

While Russia has repeatedly denied that its forces have committed atrocities or attacked civilians, Ukrainian and Western authorities say there is evidence of murders and executions, shelling of civilian infrastructure and forced deportations, among other crimes.

The number of suspected war crimes is expected to continue rising, Kostin said.

"And maybe one of the reasons is that (Russia) still feels impunity," said Kostin.