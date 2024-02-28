Bat Yam, Netanya, Giv'atayim re-elect incumbent mayors

Bat Yam, Netanya, and Giv'atayim residents voted to re-elect their incumbent mayors in the 2024 municipal elections on Tuesday, Israeli media reports.

Mayor Ran Konik of Giv'atayim won a resounding 85.9% of total votes with 98.8% of votes tallied.

Bat Yam incumbent Zvika Brot won 69% of the votes and defeated Shlomi Lahiani, who won 23% of the votes.

Miriam Fierberg will continue for another term as mayor of Netanya after winning 43.5% of the votes. Opponent Avi Selma maintained a particularly close gap throughout the counting of the votes, garnering 40% of the votes.