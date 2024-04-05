Jerusalem Post
Ukraine staged major attack on Russia's Morozovsk military air base, Kyiv source says

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 5, 2024 12:05

Ukraine attacked Russia's Morozovsk military air base in the Rostov region, destroying six Russian warplanes in a joint operation conducted by the SBU security service and military, a Kyiv intelligence source told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim. The source did not say how the attack was conducted but that eight more warplanes had also been damaged.

Russia's RIA news agency cited the Russian defense ministry earlier as saying Russian air defenses had downed 53 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of them over the Rostov region.

