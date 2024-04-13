Jerusalem Post
Girl bit by wolf in the Negev, saved by father - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 13, 2024 13:18

A wolf bit a 9-year-old girl camping with her father in the Negev desert while she slept in her tent, according to Israeli media.

During the night between Friday and Saturday, the wolf snuck into the parking lot of Mamshit National Park, where the family was staying, and tore open one of the tents.

After tearing open the tent, the wolf bit the girl and began dragging her out of the tent.

The girl's cries woke her father up. He then chased the wolf off and away from the camp.

Paramedics treated the girl before transferring her to Soroka Medical Center for further treatment. She was given rabies shots and had her wounds cleaned and sutured, according to a Health Ministry statement.

The Nature and Parks Authority is conducting scans to locate the wolf. The overnight parking lot will remain temporarily closed to visitors until the case is closed.

