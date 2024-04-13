In light of growing tensions, ERAN strengthens its emotional support lines

The ERAN association strengthens its hotlines by phone and online to provide emotional support and assistance to anyone in need.

If you, or someone close to you, is experiencing anxiety, distress, or difficulty, don't stay alone - talk to us. The ERAN association provides immediate and anonymous mental first aid 24/7 for any emotional distress.

For emotional support, dial 1201 or visit ERAN's website (https://www.eran.org.il/)To chat, WhatsApp the hotline at 052-8451201, forums, email, and text messages.