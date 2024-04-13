Jerusalem Post
In light of growing tensions, ERAN strengthens its emotional support lines

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The ERAN association strengthens its hotlines by phone and online to provide emotional support and assistance to anyone in need.

If you, or someone close to you, is experiencing anxiety, distress, or difficulty, don't stay alone - talk to us. The ERAN association provides immediate and anonymous mental first aid 24/7 for any emotional distress.

For emotional support, dial 1201 or visit ERAN's website (https://www.eran.org.il/)To chat, WhatsApp the hotline at 052-8451201, forums, email, and text messages.

Iran says it has launched ballistic missiles towards Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:43 AM
Cruise missiles launched from Iraq towards Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 12:18 AM
El Al Airlines cancels flights, Israel closes airspace
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 11:57 PM
Jordan to temporarily close airspace, state media says
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 10:06 PM
Israeli war cabinet to meet Saturday night over Iran threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 10:04 PM
Schools across Israel closed from Sunday, April 14 - IDF
By MAARIV
04/13/2024 08:45 PM
Israel calls off school trips, puts forces on full alert amid Iran threat
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 08:43 PM
Israel says monitoring 'planned attack' against it by Iran, proxies
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 08:33 PM
Protests calling for release of Gaza hostages convene throughout country
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 07:58 PM
Dutch FM urges Iranian counterpart to 'de-escalate' with Israel
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 06:50 PM
Terrorist opens fire at soldiers and residents in village near Ramallah
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/13/2024 05:07 PM
Iran committing piracy, Israeli foreign minister says
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 03:34 PM
KLM will no longer fly over Israel and Iran - ANP, citing spokesperson
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 02:32 PM
Daniel Hagari warns Iran not to interfere in Israeli affairs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 02:22 PM
Investigation into missing teenage shepherd handed over to Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 01:56 PM