Erdogan speaks to Qatari Emir, calls for cooperation to stop Israeli attacks

By REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani about increasing efforts of the Muslim world to stop attacks by Israel, Erdogan's office said on Monday.

The two leaders discussed Israel's attacks on Gaza and the humanitarian situation as well as bilateral relations, regional and global issues.

Erdogan stated that it is vital to restrain Israel immediately and act with common sense to prevent the tension from spreading across the region, the statement said.

