US OKs potential sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon says

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 16, 2024 00:55

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of aircraft contractor logistics support and training to Iraq for an estimated cost of $140 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The training and support apply to Iraq's C-172 and AC/RC-208 aircraft fleet, the Pentagon said in a statement. The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corporation, it added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Iraq's interest in obtaining expertise and arms from the US, and expressed Iraq's keenness for a security partnership, Iraqi state media reported.

