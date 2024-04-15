US OKs potential sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon says

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of aircraft contractor logistics support and training to Iraq for an estimated cost of $140 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The training and support apply to Iraq's C-172 and AC/RC-208 aircraft fleet, the Pentagon said in a statement. The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corporation, it added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Iraq's interest in obtaining expertise and arms from the US, and expressed Iraq's keenness for a security partnership, Iraqi state media reported.