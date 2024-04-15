Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hostage's families arrive at the Allenby Bridge to block the aid trucks for Hamas

By PELED ARBELI

Activists of the Order 9 Movement and the families of the Hostages arrived by surprise at the Allenby Bridge to block the aid trucks for Hamas that are supposed to leave tonight on their way to Gaza, according to Israeli media.

The police were surprised by the arrival of the activists and are preparing to prevent the blockade.

The movement stated: "We have come tonight to block aid to Hamas. While our hostages are wailing in Gaza, it is not possible for the State of Israel to set up a massive transportation system of aid to a murderous terrorist organization and strengthen it. We want our hostages home already and can no longer sleep peacefully. No aid passes until the last of those kidnapped return."



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Biden and his wife report 7% income rise in latest tax returns release
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 12:37 AM
US OKs potential sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 11:21 PM
Pentagon: US did not have heads-up from Iran about attacks on Israel
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 11:20 PM
Foreign leaders were denied speaking with Netanyahu after Iran attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 09:59 PM
Gallant discusses civilian evacuation, humanitarian aid for Rafah op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 09:51 PM
Steve Scalise says he backs any Israeli decision regarding Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 09:43 PM
Erdogan calls for end to Israeli attacks
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 09:30 PM
Two Palestinian killed by gunfire in West Bank violence - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 08:15 PM
Biden says US committed to ceasefire, Israel's security
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/15/2024 07:58 PM
US State Department condemns murder of Binyamin Achimair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 07:49 PM
IDF to hold military exercise on Tuesday in central, upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 06:56 PM
Netherlands reopens Tehran embassy
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 06:29 PM
Sunak to speak to Netanyahu following Iran's drone strike
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 05:53 PM
Iran's FM says Iran will respond if Israel retaliates after drone strike
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 05:49 PM
Israel defers Rafah operation following Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 04:52 PM