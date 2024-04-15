Hostage's families arrive at the Allenby Bridge to block the aid trucks for Hamas

Activists of the Order 9 Movement and the families of the Hostages arrived by surprise at the Allenby Bridge to block the aid trucks for Hamas that are supposed to leave tonight on their way to Gaza, according to Israeli media.

The police were surprised by the arrival of the activists and are preparing to prevent the blockade.

The movement stated: "We have come tonight to block aid to Hamas. While our hostages are wailing in Gaza, it is not possible for the State of Israel to set up a massive transportation system of aid to a murderous terrorist organization and strengthen it. We want our hostages home already and can no longer sleep peacefully. No aid passes until the last of those kidnapped return."