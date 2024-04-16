Eli Cohen lands in Dubai for annual regional renewable energy talks

Energy Minister Eli Cohen landed in Dubai for a diplomatic visit ahead of the annual meeting of the International Renewable Energy Agency, Israeli media reported on Tuesday morning.

Cohen is expected to meet with senior officials in the United Arab Emirates and ministers from other countries to strengthen ties in energy and infrastructure.

"The events of the past few weeks have proven how important the cooperation between Israel and its neighbors in the Middle East is," Cohen said. "I intend to work to deepen ties for the benefit of stability and prosperity in the region."