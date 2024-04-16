IDF kills terrorists, destroys Hamas infrastructure in central Gaza

The IDF's 162nd Division eliminated terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructure in a precise raid in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

IDF tanks killed numerous terrorists that were identified as advancing on IDF soldiers, the military added. Additionally, IDF troops directed Israel Air Force aircraft that struck terrorist infrastructure.

IDF strikes on terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, throughout Monday, IDF fighter jets destroyed a rocket launcher, terrorist infrastructure, terror tunnels, and military compounds used by armed Hamas terrorists.