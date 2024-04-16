Jerusalem Post
FM Katz: World must sanction Iran and declare the IRGC a terrorist organization

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz sent letters to 32 countries calling to further sanction Iran and to declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, the minister said on the X social media platform on Tuesday. 

In the statement, he called on his counterparts to "curb and weaken Iran. Iran must be stopped now - before it is too late." 

This is a developing story. 

