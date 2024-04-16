FM Katz: World must sanction Iran and declare the IRGC a terrorist organization

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz sent letters to 32 countries calling to further sanction Iran and to declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, the minister said on the X social media platform on Tuesday.

In the statement, he called on his counterparts to "curb and weaken Iran. Iran must be stopped now - before it is too late."

Alongside the military response to the firing of the missiles and the UAVs, I am leading a diplomatic offensive against Iran. This morning I sent letters to 32 countries and spoke with dozens of foreign ministers and leading figures around the world calling for sanctions to be… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) April 16, 2024

This is a developing story.