Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Defense Secretary Austin speaks with Defense Minister Gallant on Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke about the security situation in the Middle East during a phone call early on Tuesday, the US Defense Department announced in a statement. 

They discussed the aftermath of Iran's April 14 attack on Israel, which saw the US, Israel, and other nations engage in a joint defense operation.

Austin also reiterated American support for Israel's defense and the strategic importance of regional stability.

This is a developing story.

Sydney knife attack hero welcome to stay in Australia, PM says
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 10:55 AM
Israel's FM calls to sanction Iran and IRGC after Iranian drone attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2024 10:23 AM
Japan called on Iran to exercise restraint - Japanese foreign ministry
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 10:08 AM
Iran says any action against its interests will get a severe response
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 09:36 AM
IDF kills terrorists, destroys Hamas infrastructure in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2024 09:18 AM
US believes Israeli response to Iranian drone strike to be limited
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2024 09:16 AM
US NSA Sullivan postpones India visit after Iran drone attack
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 08:55 AM
Iran says it could use new weapon to attack Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2024 07:19 AM
Eli Cohen arrives at UAE annual regional renewable energy talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2024 07:02 AM
South Korea Yoon orders preemptive response to Middle East tensions
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 04:36 AM
IDF strikes in Rafah, three Palestinians reportedly killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/16/2024 03:52 AM
Ukraine, Israel aid to hit US House floor as separate bills - speaker
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 02:15 AM
Clashes between ultra-Orthodox, police on illegal resident in Jerusalem
By SHLOMI HELLER
04/16/2024 01:23 AM
Biden and his wife report 7% income rise in latest tax returns release
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 12:37 AM
Hostage's families arrive at the Allenby Bridge to block aid trucks
By PELED ARBELI
04/15/2024 11:44 PM