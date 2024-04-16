US Defense Secretary Austin speaks with Defense Minister Gallant on Iran

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke about the security situation in the Middle East during a phone call early on Tuesday, the US Defense Department announced in a statement.

They discussed the aftermath of Iran's April 14 attack on Israel, which saw the US, Israel, and other nations engage in a joint defense operation.

Austin also reiterated American support for Israel's defense and the strategic importance of regional stability.

This is a developing story.