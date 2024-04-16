Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF Chief of Staff Halevi thanks UK Defense Chief Radakin for interception efforts

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi spoke with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the United Kingdom, Admiral Sir Antony David Radakin, on Monday, the IDF reported. 

Halevi thanked Radakin for the British Army's assistance in the joint defensive effort to intercept Iran's attack on Israel in the "Iron Shield" operation. He asked Radakin to convey his appreciation to the British Army for their cooperation and high-quality operation. 

This follows Halevi's previous conversations with strategic allies, including with the commander of US Central Command, General Michael Erik Kurilla, on Sunday. 

This is a developing story. 

