Second US House Republican calls for Speaker Johnson to leave top job

By REUTERS

Two US Republican lawmakers are now pushing to oust House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, who said on Tuesday he would not resign.

Johnson, who took over as the narrowly divided chamber's speaker last year after fellow Republicans ousted his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, faces pressure from far-right conservatives, particularly those aligned with former President Donald Trump, over pending aid for Ukraine and a recently passed surveillance bill.

Congressman Thomas Massie, in a post on X on Tuesday, said he would join fellow Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's bid to oust Johnson by co-sponsoring her motion to vacate. He added that he had urged Johnson to resign at a Republican House meeting but that the speaker had declined.

 

