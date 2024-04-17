IDF strikes Hezbollah targets following activated sirens in the north

Following the sirens that sounded in the western Galilee, several missiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the IDF reported Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported, and the IDF shortly struck the sources of the launches in return.

IDF aircraft strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, April 17, 2024 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Overnight, Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including military sites and compounds in the areas of El-Khiam, Mansouri, Aalma El Chaeb, and Yater in southern Lebanon.