Court holds detention hearing for police officer suspected of murdering MDA volunteer

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Magistrate's Court in Tel Aviv is holding a hearing to extend the detention of a police officer who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a Magen David volunteer, Yaakov Tukhi, in Jaffa last week after arguing on the street over parking, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The hearing is expected to be held behind closed doors, and the Police Investigation Unit representatives intend to request that some details of the investigation be published while allowing a gag order on the policeman's identity.

Members of Tukhi's family and dozens of other Jaffa residents came to demonstrate outside the court, demanding the publication of the details of the case and the identity of the police officer suspected of murdering Yaakov Tukhi. "We are afraid that they will give him full support and say that he was a hero in the war and a good guy. He had the intention to kill and did it."

