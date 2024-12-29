Israel Air Force strikes Gaza launcher, causing rocket to fire

The Israeli Air Force on Saturday struck the rocket launchers in Gaza that were used to fire rockets at the Jerusalem, Yehuda, Western Negev, Lachish, HaShfela, and Yarkon areas of Israel earlier that day, the IDF stated on Sunday morning.

IAF strike on a launcher used to fire rockets at Israel on Saturday. December 29, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IAF struck a launcher containing a rocket that was ready to be fired. The strike caused the rocket to be launched. The military did not note how far or where the rocket subsequently traveled or if it caused damage within Israeli territory or Gaza.