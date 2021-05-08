The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden administration joins global campaign against online extremism

By REUTERS  
MAY 8, 2021 04:28
The United States will join a New Zealand-led global campaign to stamp out violent extremism online, the White House said, making a policy change two years after the administration of former president Donald Trump declined to participate.
The initiative was started by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 after a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch while live-streaming his rampage on Facebook.
Biden administration spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States would join the "Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online" in a statement late Friday.
"Countering the use of the internet by terrorists and violent extremists to radicalize and recruit is a significant priority for the United States," Psaki said in the statement.
"Joining the coalition of governments and companies that have endorsed the Christchurch Call to Action reinforces the need for collective action."
Ardern said on Saturday the US had been a "constructive, engaged partner on many Call-related issues since its launch" and the announcement was a "formalization of that relationship and a commitment for us to work even more closely."
The US cited free speech protections when it declined to join the campaign in 2019, and "will not take steps that would violate the freedoms of speech and association protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution, nor violate reasonable expectations of privacy," Psaki added in the statement.
Psaki said the US will participate in a virtual summit on May 14.
AstraZeneca weighs seeking full US approval for COVID-19 shot
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2021 12:59 AM
Brazil eyes new Pfizer deal next week for 100 million more COVID-19 shots
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/08/2021 12:20 AM
17-year-old detained for defiling Israeli flag
Arab follow-up committee calls for protest against 'terror of occupation'
White House: Iran sanctions could be lifted if nuclear deal conditions me
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 09:02 PM
IDF scans area where terrorists behind Salem shooting came from
WHO gives emergency approval to Sinopharm, first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 07:55 PM
US ready to lift many sanctions placed on Iran, Tehran demanding more
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 05:10 PM
Apples and Kalashnikovs: Italy police find arms cache in fruit shop
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 02:48 PM
China willing to support Tokyo Olympics - President Xi
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 02:38 PM
Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says premature to assess outcome
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 02:17 PM
Netanyahu and Putin discuss regional concerns over the phone
Bennett and Lapid meet with Gantz to discuss forming the government
London: Firefighters tackle blaze at 19-story tower block
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 12:38 PM
Saudi to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2021 12:29 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by