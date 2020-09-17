Education Committee demands gov't give restrictions by age groups

The Knesset's Education Committee shortened the validity of the restrictions limiting physical activities in schools and other educational institutes and demanded the government to present it by Wednesday with new regulations that consider different age groups."We must find the proper balance between keeping the public's health and maintaining the functionality of the economy. According to the data and to Prof. Gamzu's recommendation, we can allow students up to the fourth grade to continue learning," said Chairman of the Knesset's Education Committee, MK Ram Shefa.