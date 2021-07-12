Families of the Tzafit stream disaster to be compensated NIS 24m

Three years after the disaster in the Tzafit stream in the south of Israel where 10 youths died, and after a lengthy mediation process that lasted around a year, a compromise was reached on Monday that the families of the deceased will be compensated NIS 24 million.On April 26 2018 12th grade students, who were all candidates of the Bnei Zion pre-military academy, set out on a trip to Tzafit river, in the southern part of the Dead Sea. During the trip a fierce storm hit the south of Israel causing a flash flood and a surge of water to kill nine girls and a boy.The compensation will be paid by the insurance company of the Bnei Zion academy.