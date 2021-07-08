High Court rejects petition against new spokesperson for President Herzog

The High Court rejected the petition and ruled that an expenses payment of NIS 5,000 must be made by those who filed the petition.

A petition filed against the appointment of Naor Ihia as spokesperson for President Isaac Herzog was rejected in the High Court on Thursday.The petition was filed against Ihia, who is a former spokesperson for MK Benjamin Netanyahu, by Crime Minister activists in an attempt to delay the nomination and reassess whether he is fit for the role, considering his close working role with Likud and Netanyahu over the past several years.