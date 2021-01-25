IDF: 80 firearms stolen in 2020, 'what leaves the IDF, reaches criminals'

"A firearm leaving the IDF reaches criminals," committee head MK Zvi Hauser (Derekh Eretz) said. Warning that when firearms land in such hands, law enforcement loses its ability to deter criminals. The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee was informed on Monday that 80 firearms were stolen from the IDF in 2020."A firearm leaving the IDF reaches criminals," committee head MK Zvi Hauser (Derekh Eretz) said. Warning that when firearms land in such hands, law enforcement loses its ability to deter criminals.

The IDF has stepped up the number of inspections it is doing, from 6-8 per month to 30, and new orders stipulate that base commanders will be held personally responsible for any shortages in weapons.

Combat soldiers are now instructed not to take their rifles home if they get a leave of over a week and non-combat soldiers are not meant to leave base with weapons of any kind.

Ammunition theft also increased, the report claimed.