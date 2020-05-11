Indictment filed against Kfar Saba stabbing attack terrorist

The indictment stated that Muhammad Risha "made the decision to murder an Israeli Jew out of his desire to be a 'shahid' (martyr)."

Risha showed "extreme coldheartedness" as he planned every detail of the act of terror, according to the indictment.

An indictment for attempted murder as an act of terror was filed on Monday against the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack in Kfar Saba on Memorial Day.