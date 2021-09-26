The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Insurance to cover year's rent for tenants of collapsed Holon building

By ZEV STUB  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 11:26
Insurance company Bituach Yashir said Sunday it will pay rent for a year for its clients in the Holon building that collapsed two weeks ago.
Some 16 families were evacuated from their homes in Holon by Israel's Fire and Rescue Services on Saturday, September 11, after an explosion was reported in the building. Emergency workers investigating the site found cracks in the building's infrastructure signaling that the structure was unsafe. A day later, the building collapsed.
Bituach Yashir said that it is not yet clear whether insurance companies will be required to cover the damage from the collapse. However, it gave its customers in the building a NIS 10,000 advance within 24 hours of the collapse and has now committed to financing their rental payments for at least a year.
The money will not have to be returned even if the collapse is ultimately deemed outside the responsibility of insurers, the company said.
"Immediately after the collapse, our claims department transferred to the clients a total of NIS 10,000 to get organized, even before it was determined whether their policies covered the case," said Direct Insurance CEO Kobi Haber. "From the moment we realized that the inspection would take time, and alongside the inspection by the Supervisor of Insurance, we decided to give customers a year of rent until the inspections are completed."
