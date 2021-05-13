Israeli hospital evacuates top floor wards amid Israel, Gaza escalation

Kaplan Medical Center, an Israeli hospital in Rehovot, has evacuated wards in the upper floors of its buildings in line with the instructions of Home Front Command.All staff and patients have been moved to other facilities.The wards on these floors are typically ones which patients would be unable to evacuate quickly enough to protected areas if a rocket would target the buildings. Patients on respirators are also located on these floors.The safety of patients and hospital staff is first and foremost top priority in our eyes," said Director of Kaplan Medical Center Dr. Sarit Avishai-Eliner, who added that since the beginning of the conflict the hospital has been working towards replicating the units on the upper floors in other facilities, in the event this would happen.