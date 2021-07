A 26-year-old Jordanian citizen was arrested by Israeli Police in on Sunday on suspicion of causing severe bruises and burns to the face and neck of her 6-year-old son, who lives in Kafr Aqab in east Jerusalem, a spokesperson for Israel Police reported.

The woman reportedly did not have the required permits to enter Israel, and she will be brought in front of the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Monday regarding the extension of her arrest.