The government's Ministerial Committee on Declaring Restricted Zones announced on Monday evening that the Arab city of Qalansuwa in northern Israel will enter lockdown, starting on Tuesday, November 17, at 08:00 a.m. and ending on Sunday, November 22, at 08:00 a.m.The committee also extended the lockdown of the Druze village of Bukata until Sunday, November 22, at 08:00 a.m.