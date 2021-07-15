MK Zvi Hauser suffered light neurological incident in Knesset



אמש במהלך הדיונים בכנסת חשתי ברע, ולאחר שהגעתי לבית החולים התברר שחוויתי אירוע נוירולוגי קל.

הודות לתגובה המהירה של הצוות הרפואי במשכן וטיפול מיטבי של רופאי בית החולים הדסה - אני חש בטוב ובימים הקרובים אשוב לעבודתי. — צבי האוזר (@ZviHauser) July 15, 2021

"Yesterday, during discussions at the Knesset I felt bad, and after I arrived at the hospital it was discovered that I had experienced a light neurological incident," wrote Hauser on Twitter. "Thanks to the quick response of the medical team at the Knesset and excellent care by the doctors at Hadassah Medical Center - I feel well and in the coming days will return to my work."

New Hope MK Zvi Hauser suffered a light neurological incident at the Knesset on Wednesday night, the MK announced on Thursday morning.