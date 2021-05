An 11-year-old who was in serious condition, ventilated and unconscious at Rambam Health Care Campus following the disaster on Mount Meron, has been released from the hospital, a hospital spokesperson said.There are three patients who were injured in the event that still hospitalized at Rambam; a 52-year-old man in good condition, a 12-year-old in serious condition and a 15-year-old in serious condition.