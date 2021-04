Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied all wrongdoing after the first day of arguments for his trial in case 4000, whish saw him indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

He claimed that the prosecution was biased against him, that police had used illegal methods to obtain information for the trial, and that there is a witch hunt against him and his family.He said the trial was "all a show," claimed that it was "rigged" against him and nicknamed it an attempt at a "judicial coup."