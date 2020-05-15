The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New date for intra-Afghan peace talks under discussion, Khalilzad says

By REUTERS  
MAY 15, 2020 17:50
A new date for intra-Afghan peace talks is under discussion and the United States has heard positive things about the formation of an inclusive Afghan government, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Khalilzad also said it would be best if intra-Afghan talks began while there is still a significant US military presence in Afghanistan and that he would soon travel to push for a de-escalation in violence and for the release of prisoners.
The pace of prisoner releases and disagreements over the Afghan government's composition have both helped delay intra-Afghan talks, which were to begin on March 10. 
IDF to cease coronavirus-related civilian operations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 06:19 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises 384 to 33,998
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 05:44 PM
52 students in isolation after teacher tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 05:05 PM
Russian coronavirus cases above 260,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 04:21 PM
Fearing 2nd coronavirus wave, China's Wuhan ramps up tests
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 04:16 PM
China ready to put Apple, other US companies in 'unreliable entity list'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 03:59 PM
Israel Katz appointed finance minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 03:18 PM
Gantz resigns from Knesset speaker post ahead of gov't swearing-in
Miri Regev to become Israel's first female transportation minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 08:59 AM
6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Nevada
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 02:19 PM
Blast hits chemical plant near Venice, Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 01:23 PM
Turkey detains 38 people over suspected links to armed attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 12:40 PM
David Amsalem appointed ministerial liaison to Knesset
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 12:10 PM
Israeli biological institute patents eight coronavirus antibodies
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 11:19 AM
Coronavirus: Russia records 10,598 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 10:51 AM
