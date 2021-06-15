No more need to make appointments at Israeli banks

In light of the removal of many coronavirus restrictions in Israel, The Bank of Israel's Banking Supervision Department said Tuesday that bank branches will provide all services that were provided prior to the COVID-19 by June 30 at the latest.
In-person services will be provided to the public without the need for setting an appointment in advance. However, the bank will be able to offer customers pre-arranged appointments in order to provide them with rapid service, the central bank said.
