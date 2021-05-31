Police arrest 7 ultra-Orthodox protesters light rail construction site

Israel Police reported on Sunday that dozens of ultra-Orthodox demonstrators came to the light rail construction site on Bar Ilan Street in Jerusalem and began violating the order, attacking the police, blocking traffic and preventing further work.

Police forces called to the scene worked to restore order and carried out the arrest of 7 suspects for disorderly conduct and they were taken for questioning by the police. During the treatment of the police forces in the incident, a policewoman who needed further medical treatment was slightly injured. There are now a few isolated protesters left in the area who do not constitute a disturbance.