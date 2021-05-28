Police operation to arrest rioters extended another week

The Israel Police operation to arrest rioters will be extended by another week, police commissioner Kobi Shabtai said on Friday.The operation, 'Law and Order,' was established to address the issue of mass riots across the country in recent weeks.Shabtai said that police will be focusing on intelligence, operations, and investigations to counter lawbreakers and find illegal weaponry across Israel.According to Shabtai, since the beginning of the operation, police have arrested hundreds of suspects and seized dozens of weapons.