BREAKING NEWS

Putin concerned how much agreements with US can be trusted amid protests - Kremlin

By REUTERS  
JUNE 20, 2020 16:10
Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned about how much he can trust arrangements with US President Donald Trump amid protests in the United States, the Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.
US and Russian envoys are due to discuss "mutually agreed topics related to the future of arms control" in Austria next week, the US State Department has said.Referring to Trump, Peskov said Putin needs to understand that "agreements with his political counterpart can be trusted."
There is a growing unpredictability in steps by Washington and this is worrying world capitals, Peskov was quoted as saying.
"And it is important for President Putin to understand that he has a vis-à-vis (Trump) who can responsibly engage in a dialog with him on how to amend this situation," Peskov said.
