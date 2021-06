Yamina MK Idit Silman will vote in agreement with her party, enabling the change government led by Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid to be formed, she announced on Friday afternoon, according to Ynet.Silman is one of two potential Yamina MKs who were considering opposing the formation of the change government.The other, MK Nir Orbach, is expected to announce his decision regarding his potential opposition in the coming days.