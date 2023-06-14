The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

'Sky Sonic': Israel's Rafael developing anti-hypersonic missile for combat

Russia, China, and Iran have all made various claims about possessing or working on developing such advanced missiles.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 18:59

Updated: JUNE 14, 2023 19:13
The Spike anti-tank missile, made by Israeli defense contractor Rafael. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The Spike anti-tank missile, made by Israeli defense contractor Rafael.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems on Wednesday announced that it is midstream in working on developing a system to shoot down hypersonic missiles, dubbing its new project the “Sky Sonic” system.

Chairman Yuval Steinitz said that the current era has more of a focus on the threat posed by hypersonic missiles.

Steinitz said that while many define any missile which can fly at a speed beyond Mach 10 as “hypersonic,” the new threat that such missiles present is their ability to maneuver and alter their trajectory.

Many countries have expressed concern that no existing air defense, including Israel’s multi-tier defenses, could contend with such a threat.

Russia, China, and Iran have all made various claims about possessing or working on developing such advanced missiles.

Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field (credit: Courtesy)Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field (credit: Courtesy)

He said that the Sky Sonic defense missile system is “versatile and can hit all hypersonic missiles, flying high or low, maneuvering more or less.”

Further, the Rafael chairman said the new defense system “is already in development for a solution. If someone thought we are going downward in defense, we are deep into this.”

Next, Rafael CEO Yoav Har Even added, “We decided three years ago before the public started talking about it…we identified this as the next thing which must have a solution.”

Har Even said Rafael initiated its project for the simple reason that it fulfills the company’s two key missions: developing solutions helpful to Israel’s defense and which are at the forefront of technological development.

Steinitz said that Rafael was revealing its work on the project leading into next week’s Paris Air Show, which shows off state-of-the-art defense sector systems, and following a process to convince the Defense Ministry to approve the announcement.

Hypersonic missiles pose a unique threat

Rafael explained that the anticipated threat of hypersonic missiles would involve such threats dropping from the top of their trajectory in multiple hops, versus going high up into the atmosphere in a relatively straight line and coming back down in a similar straight line.

Such hypersonic missiles might only drop below the 20-kilometer height where existing air defense systems can hit them, at almost the last second before hitting a target.

This could defeat the mission of existing air defenses which are designed to hit missile threats during their arch trajectory going upward before they start to go downward.

Some hypersonic missiles might also be fired in more of a “line drive” fashion, closer to being fired straight across from the launch site, with much less of an arch.

These hypersonic missiles may fly above the key 20-kilometer height for existing systems to hit them during almost the entire trajectory even though they fly in more of a line-drive fashion, and with a smaller arch.

Steinitz noted that Rafael had hit a new high of NIS 40 billion in sales over the last year, a huge spike following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He said that Europe watched the war and realized that most of the attacks at a certain point were carried out by firing missiles, including Moscow’s claim that it was firing hypersonic missiles.

This meant new opportunities for Rafael in sales to European countries.

Rafael also discussed progress regarding its Iron Beam laser anti-missile system and its existing Iron Dome and David’s Sling anti-missile systems, noting that there would be many common features between the new Sky Sonic system and David’s Sling.

At the same time, Rafael emphasized that it is building Sky Sonic in a manner that should make it adaptable to a number of situations and scenarios.



Tags weapons missiles Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Hypersonic weapons
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by