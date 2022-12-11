The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Are end times upon us? Nearly half of all US Christians think so - Pew

With global crises mounting, 47% of US Christian adults think that the end times are here, though whether Jesus Christ will return in their lifetime is still debated, according to Pew.

By AARON REICH
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 18:28
Is the biblical end times upon us? A Pew study says 4 out of 10 American adults think so (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Is the biblical end times upon us? A Pew study says 4 out of 10 American adults think so (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Four in 10 US adults believe that humanity is currently living in "the end times," with the coronavirus pandemic and other catastrophes and anxieties causing many to ascribe a religious meaning to it all, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

The study focused mostly on Christians in the US, with there being a very clear divide as almost half (47%) believe that the end times are here.

The end times are described in the pages of Christian religious texts. Eschatology, as it is also known, tends to be seen in Christianity as encompassing a wide range of events. These include what is mentioned in the Bible as well as in extra-biblical opinions and views. 

However, there are generally a few key features that are universally agreed upon: The Second Coming of Jesus Christ, the Rapture and the Last Judgement.

There is debate, however, between whether the end times begin and Jesus Christ returns during a low point for humanity as global crises mount (premillennialism) or at a high point when the world is improved (postmillennialism).

Jesus Christ (illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY) Jesus Christ (illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

Overall, premillennialism is far more common in the US than postmillennialism, though a larger portion of Americans tend to not be sure about the circumstances that would lead to Jesus returning.

Are we living in the end times? Christians divided

Certain demographics within the US Christian community tended to believe humanity is currently experiencing the end times more than others, the Pew survey showed.

Specifically, historically Evangelical (63%) and Black Protestant (76%) Christians tended to think they were lviing in the end times.

By contrast, most Catholics (70%) and mainstream Protestants (65%) think that this is not, in fact, the end of the world as we know it.

Put on a broader Catholic versus Protestant scale, more Protestants than Catholics think that we are all living in the end times (55% compared to 27%).

Overall, Black Americans (68%) were also far more likely to believe they were living in the end times, and these views were also more common among people living in the US South (48%) compared to the Midwest (37%), West (31%) and Northeast (34%).

Views of living amid the biblical end times were also stronger among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, as well as those without college degrees.

But what about Jesus? Do Americans think the Christian Messiah will return to Earth in their lifetime?

Over half (55%) of all US adults think that Jesus will return to the Earth at some point. Additionally, Evangelical (92%) and Black Protestants (86%) were both more likely to think this.

But more relevant to the end times is the question of whether Jesus will return in their lifetime. 

Here, only one in 10 Americans think the Second Coming of Christ will happen in their lifetime.

Though these numbers are low across the board, the demographics with the highest likelihood of thinking they will live to experience the Second Coming of Christ are Evangelicals and Black Protestants.

Religion and global crisis: We've heard it before

It isn't just the COVID-19 pandemic that led some to think the end times have come for us all. Other crises have continued to mount in recent years, and one of the most notable of these crises is the ongoing climate change situation.

One person who weighed in on this was none other than Pope Francis I. 

Back in 2021, the pope spoke to Italian writer and chaplain Marco Pozza and warned that just as God in the Bible unleashed a massive flood for 40 days and 40 nights due to a desire to cleanse the Earth, He could very well do so again.

Just as the biblical flood was sparked by mankind's apathy and sinful nature, so too was this new flood, specifically due to man's sinfulness and apathy towards the planet led to the ongoing climate change crisis.

But the biblical flood was no end times scenario. Whether this has any bearing on the current series of crises ravaging the Earth is unknown.



Tags christianity jesus bible Evangelical climate Jesus Christ climate change God Christians crisis Pew Research Center Coronavirus COVID-19
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
5

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by